Wagner, Gordon help Spartans continue strong stretch

York College has won nine straight and picked up their first win at Mary Washington since 2012.

YORK, Pa. — With nine straight wins, the York College men's basketball team is playing some of its best ball of the season at just the right time.

The Spartans are fresh off their first win at Mary Washington since 2012, improving to 8-1 in conference and 19-5 overall.

Central York grad Jared Wagner and Spring Grove alum Darin Gordon are both key pieces to the team's success in recent seasons.

York College will close out the regular season at home on Wednesday against St. Mary's.