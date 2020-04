Wolf Gymnasium will have a new look as the Spartans join a new conference for the 2020-2021 season.

YORK, Pa. — While sports starved fans wait at home, York College gave the Spartan faithful a task that will help them think about a new season.

As the Spartans leave the Capital Athletic Conference for the Middle Atlantic Conference this year, they're in need of a new court that reflects the move.

Rather than unveil a new look, they revealed five and opened it up to a vote on their website.