Volunteer positions are available for 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — It's always fun to see the best athletes at their craft up close and personal. Here's your chance to witness the best golfers 50 and over compete in the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem from June 20-26, 2022.

The window to volunteer for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open is now open with 2,000 positions available. They will undoubtedly fill up fast for a tournament expected to attract long-time PGA Tour stars Phil Mickelson and Manheim Township's own Jim Furyk.