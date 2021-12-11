Virginia Military Institute nets Cedar Cliff's Houser

CAMP HILL, Pa. — While national signing day was on Wednesday, Virginia Military Institute was willing to wait until Friday to officially land Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser.
"Tyler is a great young man who will be a very good fit in our system," said VMI Head Coach Dan Earl in a release. "He will provide us with size as well as mobility and skill. He is a high character, hard-working young man who we are excited to add to our VMI Basketball family."
Houser, a 6-foot-9 big-man for the Colts boys basketball team, also had the Naval Academy, East Stroudsburg, and Millersville, among others, in the mix.
"The education there, you just couldn't compare it and also the culture within the basketball team was just incredible," recalled the Cedar Cliff senior.
Like many fans of the sport, Houser grew up watching the NCAA Tournament every March. He believes VMI's talent-level has them on the verge of being a part of the madness.
"This being Coach Earl's seventh year, they've improved every single year. They're becoming a tournament contender. I feel like they're going to start doing that and I'm going to help them do that when I get there," added Houser.