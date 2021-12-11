Virginia Military Institute nets Cedar Cliff's Houser

The Colts' big man is anxious to help the Keydets get to the NCAA Tournament when he arrives on campus.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — While national signing day was on Wednesday, Virginia Military Institute was willing to wait until Friday to officially land Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser.

"Tyler is a great young man who will be a very good fit in our system," said VMI Head Coach Dan Earl in a release. "He will provide us with size as well as mobility and skill. He is a high character, hard-working young man who we are excited to add to our VMI Basketball family."

Houser, a 6-foot-9 big-man for the Colts boys basketball team, also had the Naval Academy, East Stroudsburg, and Millersville, among others, in the mix.

"The education there, you just couldn't compare it and also the culture within the basketball team was just incredible," recalled the Cedar Cliff senior.

.@CedarCliff_AD's @tyler_houser makes things official with @VMI_Basketball. Houser believes VMI's future is bright & now the Colts senior is ready to focus on his senior year, knowing that Cedar Cliff has big goals. @tsave31 🏀 FULL @FOX43Sports Story: https://t.co/XieOg8Eflx pic.twitter.com/bsJB06fE4R — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) November 14, 2021

Like many fans of the sport, Houser grew up watching the NCAA Tournament every March. He believes VMI's talent-level has them on the verge of being a part of the madness.