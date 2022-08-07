Vintage cars race around Latimore Valley Fairgrounds

Three times a year, cars get to race the old track at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. — A few times a year, a local race track is brought back to it’s hay day of when weekly races were held.

It's a trip down memory lane for fans and drivers to enjoy the events that take place at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.

The fairgrounds celebrated its 37th year of its second birth. It closed its doors in 1939 when Williams Grove opened just a few miles down the road and wasn't until the 1980s, the track was cleaned up and ready to be raced again.

“It’s the best kept secret in Eastern Pa. Nobody knows that it’s here and then when it’s happening, they’re like, how did I know it’s not here. It’s tucked away in it’s little cove. It’s nice to get the word out so people can come and enjoy it," said E.J. Kowalski, Vintage car racer out of Reading.

What’s an old track without some vintage cars. Racers get track time three times a year on the dirt.

“We have a blast, it’s just so cool to run. These are the oldest cars to run on this track and we just have a great time. The fans love them because they don’t get to see these early cars that much," Kowalski said.

All of these cars built by the drivers. Kowaslski built three antique cars that were race on the track that day. One of them only taking him 72-hours to assemble.

“It’s all pieces that they aren’t good enough to work for an antique of a really nice street but there’s so much of these parts around, let’s just build race cars out of these parts and have a good time," said Kowalski.

Racing not only helps match parts but also brings two newly weds together, and not knowing they’ve been racing for years at the same tracks.

“We met racing. She’s originally from Maine and I’m from New Jersey and we came to Pennsylvania," said Frank Walka of Reading.

"I was racing up there. I met him and he said he could help me with an engine. He built and engine for me. You know, so once he does that. I had to keep him," said Marcia Barker of Reading.

Frank races a 1914 Model T; reaching speeds of about 50 miles per hour.

“We’re all on these skinny tires. So, that’s kind of the equalizing factor. The skinny tires just don’t work well. So, we’re all sliding around, and who can go deeper in to the corner, is going to come out ahead. That’s me.," laughed Walka.