Former girlfriend of Dalvin Cook files lawsuit alleging battery, assault, false imprisonment

MINNEAPOLIS — A former girlfriend of the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook has filed a lawsuit accusing the running back of battery, assault and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, claims Cook assaulted the woman at his home in Inver Grove Heights in November of 2020. Daniel Cragg, the woman's attorney, said the woman was entering Cook's house to retrieve her belongings following a breakup. Cragg said the woman stored mace in Cook's garage, and grabbed it before entering the home for her own protection.

Court documents say the woman entered Cook's home and began packing up her belongings. She allegedly asked Cook to help get some of her things, and that's when he "grew angry" and began physically assaulting her, which included throwing her over the couch and slamming her face into a coffee table. Cragg released photos after filing the alleged assault as well as her text messages with Cook. The Vikings running back is disputing the allegations.

A statement sent to KARE 11 by Cook's attorney, David Valentini, says the woman unlawfully entered Cook's home and attacked him. Valentini said the woman gained access to Cook's home with a stolen garage door opener and maced Cook multiple times.

"While Mr. Cook and (the plaintiff) had a short term relationship over several months, she became emotionally abusive, physically aggressive and confrontational, and repeatedly attempted to provoke Mr. Cook," said Valentini in the statement. "(The woman) damaged his vehicle on at least two occasions, assaulted him and attempted to stop him from seeing other women."

The statement from Valentini also says the woman allegedly held Cook and a female guest at gunpoint for several hours. Valentini went on to say that the woman attempted to assault Cook's guest, and when he attempted to stop her, she suffered a cut above her nose. Valentini also claims his ex-girlfriend attempted to extort money from Cook.

According to the lawsuit, the woman is seeking $50,000 in damages.

The Minnesota Vikings released a statement saying they've been made aware of the lawsuit, have notified the NFL and are continuing to gather more information. The Vikings' full statement reads:

We recently received notification from Dalvin Cook’s legal representative regarding a situation that occurred between Dalvin and a female acquaintance in November 2020 and led to an ongoing dispute between the parties. Upon learning of this, we immediately notified the NFL. We are in the process of gathering more information and will withhold further comment at this time.