Final round fun at U.S. Senior Open

19th hole area for spectators features golf games and competition organized by Lancaster's Mimi Griffin and her team

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The golf on the Old Course at Saucon Valley Country Club was fantastic with a thrilling one-stroke victory for Padraig Harrington in the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.

Lancaster's Mimi Griffin and her organizational team imagined an area off the course that would be just as much fun for the spectators.

Nothing but smiles at the 19th hole with yard games, simulators and competitions at places like the putting experience.

"Really nice to have something like this here," said Mike McDowell of Lancaster. "It is a nice experience for the younger kids to really get them into the game."

He’s back in PA for the @USGA Senior Open at Saucon Valley CC. @MTSD_ATHLETICS grad @jimfuryk is 2 under thru 15 holes and in the hunt once again as he defends his title! @fox43 @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/Yur5q5b2Zv — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) June 23, 2022

That was the idea all along, organize a world-class tournament for the players and offer a great experience for the spectators. Add the 2022 tournament to the list of successful events run by Griffin.

“Things worked out beyond what I even dreamed of," admitted Griffin. "Everything came together, our volunteers were phenomenal, our players loved the golf course but respected the golf course and the course respected them back."

