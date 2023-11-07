USA Slow Pitch Softball Championships make their way to York County

Explore York will partner with International Slow Pitch Softball to bring the championships to York County in September.

YORK, Pa. — The USA Slow Pitch Softball Championships are coming to York County.

Teams from all over the country will make their way to the area to conclude the adult softball league.

International Slow Pitch Softball (ISPS) has partnered with Explore York to make this momentous occasion happen.

"These facilities are top-notch, they're championship-grade facilities," said International Slow Pitch Softball Commissioner Manny Ferrero. "The community here is very supportive of sports. it was a no-brainer to come here to York, Pennsylvania."

The league has touched base in plenty of countries, including Africa.

Explore York also unveiled a tournament logo as well.

"Youth Sports, adult sports is big business and we're positioned to be able to welcome all of those teams to Central Pennsylvania," said Melissa Beaverson, the director of destination marketing at Explore York.

Officials are expecting over 1,000 visitors to come out to the event. "We have a lot of stuff for visitors to see and do when they have time off the field," Beaverson added.