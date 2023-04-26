USGA eager to bring US Women's Open back to Lancaster in 2024

The prestigious women's golf major for the United States Golf Association will take place at Lancaster Country Club May 27 to June 2 next year.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It was a fun and basically flawless week for the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club in July of 2015. Thanks to record breaking crowds and glowing reviews from the players, the United States Golf Association (USGA) had a strong feeling they would bring the event back to the area before they even left the grounds.

“Whether you are a player in the field or someone that comes from across the country to watch this championship, this is an incredible community for hosting our event," gushed Beth Major, USGA managing director of communications.

The key word is community. Organizers were appreciative and amazed how the local community supported the event in 2015. There are great expectations the USGA's visit from May 27 to June 2 next year will be just as memorable.

“That’s our primary goal is to make sure that we exceed our expectations, continue to have an impact on the community and let these players showcase their skills on a championship golf course," explained Lancaster Country Club director of golf Rick Gibson.

Over 134,000 spectators lined the course during tournament week to set a new U.S. Women's Open record.