Lancaster Country Club and USGA host public events to kick off 2024 U.S. Women's Open

The official logo flag was raised followed by a nine-hole exhibition featuring top women's professionals.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 2024 U.S. Women's Open host committee made sure to observe and enjoy the 2023 tournament held at Pebble Beach in California. One week later, it's officially their turn.

Friday morning, Lancaster Country Club raised the 2024 logo flag and then hosted a nine-hole golf exhibition for their sponsors and members.

"It's very symbolic," said Jerry Hostetter who serves as the General Chairman for the '24 Women's Open at LCC. "The host club, about a year out, they pass the trophy to the next club and they put up the flag. We take down the Lancaster Country Club flag, which most country clubs have a flag, and you put up the 2024 USGA flag."

The 2024 @uswomensopen flag is raised and flying high at Lancaster Country Club! @USGA returns in late May to club that set attendance record in ‘15 .. more on flag raising and 9-hole exhibition match on @fox43 news @FOX43Sports pic.twitter.com/RmlNKmb9OT — Todd Sadowski (@ToddFox43) July 14, 2023

After the flag is raised and flying proudly at the club, an elite-level exhibition tees off at noon in the mid-July heat. World Golf Hall of Famer Juli Inkster, 2016 U.S. Women's Open Champion Brittany Lang, LPGA pro and 2016 USA Olympian Gerina Piller were joined by amateur Mary Grace Dunigan to play the back nine at Lancaster Country Club. It gave the crowd a chance to enjoy high-level play up close and personal.

Saturday's event will begin at 1 p.m. in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster and will feature live music, food trucks and photo opportunities with the U.S. Women's Open trophy. The 2024 event will take place at Lancaster Country Club from May 28th through June 2nd.