Ticket packages available for 2024 U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club

The best female players in the world will compete at the Lancaster Country Club from May 28 through June 2.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The 2015 event set an attendance record for the U.S. Women's Open at Lancaster Country Club.

Now that the 2023 event concluded at Pebble Beach, Lancaster CC is officially the next course to host and ticket packages are now available.

Starting at $150, various weekly ticket options and exclusive packages are available, including Gallery, 1761 Club, Penn Club and Gallery Flex 5-Package. Juniors aged 17 and under can request a complimentary gallery ticket for any day of the event at the ticket office with a ticketed or credentialed adult.