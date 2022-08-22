Upper Allen wins U8 World Series title

Finishing the season with a perfect record of, 18-0.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The ultimate goal at the end of any season is hoisting the trophy with your teammates. One team made a return trip to the Cal Ripken U8 Championship game, early Monday morning.

The Upper Allen U8 team wasn't going down without a fight. Saturday, in the game before the World Series, they had a tough battle with Doylestown. The Tigers clawed their way back to within four but Upper Allen was able to move on. The youngsters haven't been anything short of impressive this summer.

Download the brand new FOX43 app here.

The team faced Chelmsford and was able to not only claim the Cal Ripken U8 World Series Title; with a walk-off mercy rule in the fifth winning,10-0. They completed a perfect 18-0 season, with a team that has only been playing together since June as a team but are friends and classmates off the field.

They are the first from the region to bring home a Player Pitch U8 World Series title. Pitcher Parker Lantzy, is a 'Jack of all Trades,' he has two strikeouts, named batting champion and the U8 World Series Most Outstanding Player. Upper Allen Manager Michael Bonini says, they've just played together, as a team, every game.

"It's been an amazing summer. I mean, the boys have just done everything we've asked them to do and we've played and they played baseball and at the end of the day, it was really exciting just to watch them execute today and have fun with their teammates and their friends and bring home a World Series title," said Bonini.