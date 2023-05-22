Union rolls past Revolution 3-0

Dániel Gazdag scored two goals in the second half to spark the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

CHESTER, Pa. — Dániel Gazdag scored two goals in the second half to spark the Philadelphia Union to a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night, May 22.

Neither team scored until Gazdag took a pass from Mikael Uhre and found the net in the 56th minute. Gazdag added a little bit of insurance for the Union (6-4-3) in the 74th minute with a penalty-kick goal. Gazdag's goal was his fifth of the season. The midfielder is also tied for the league lead with seven assists.

Julián Carranza finished off the scoring in the 88th minute when he took a pass from Chris Donovan and found the net, scoring for the fifth time this season.

Philadelphia has earned back-to-back wins over the Revolution (7-3-3) after ending a five-match skid in the series. The Union won for the second time in their last five matches at home after seeing a 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions end.

Andre Blake didn't have to make a save on his way to the clean sheet for Philadelphia. Blake has a league-high 67 shutouts since he became the Union's starter in 2016.

Djordje Petrovic saved four shots in goal for the Revolution.

The Union, who played visiting D.C. United to a scoreless tie last time out, hasn't been shut out in back-to-back home matches since October of 2016.