Two PA bull riders to compete in PWVT finals

Devon Weaver ranks 11th; Grayson Cole ranks 14th

Two Pennsylvania professional bull riders hopeful of being just the second and third PA riders to qualify for the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals.

Harrisburg's Devon Weaver and the rookie to the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT) Championships, Grayson Cole from Riggold, have their eyes on the prize. They will compete November 5th and 6th for the PWVT Championships in Sioux, South Dakota. Weaver qualified for his second PWVT and currently ranks No. 11, and just 33 points out. Cole joined the top circuit this year and ranks No. 14, and 35 points behind the leader.

If they do well enough, they the opportunity to qualify for big dance, the PBR World Finals. Only one other rider from PA has ever made it to the professional bull riders world finals.

“Treat it like I’ve been treating any other event this year,' said Weaver. 'Stay focused and stay positive and just take it one jump at a time and one bull at a time.”

They will be competing against over 40 of the top riders.

The rookie, Cole, has made some impressions this year, with three Top 5s and qualifying for his first finals.

“I’m there for a reason. I’m there to do my job and make a living and doing something that you love, makes it even easier on you. Pushes you a little bit more," said Cole.