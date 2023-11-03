Trinity's Kostelac nets win No. 800, Delone Catholic girls advance

The first round of the PIAA state basketball playoffs are in the books.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PIAA 3A BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

Vaux Big Picture - 45

Trinity - 72

Outside of a wayward '0' balloon during Coach Larry Kostelac Jr.'s postgame celebration for his 800th career win, everything went according to plan for Shamrocks in their 72-45 win over Vaux Big Picture.

Trinity raced out to an early lead and was quickly setting up a mercy rule finish for most of the second half.

Every member of the Shamrocks team was able to touch the floor in the victory.

Afterward, the team put on t-shirts to commemorate the milestone win for their legendary coach. Kostelac said that he'd been receiving calls and texts all week from former players and even saw some faces from his past while looking into the crowd after the big win.

"When I got into this business I had no clue that I'd be coaching this long. I loved it and I still do," said Kostelac. "To see all these kids come back and my goodness, they have kids of their own. I saw someone at halftime and they had three little kids hanging on them and I remember him running up and down that court wearing that Trinity uniform. To be honest with you, it made me feel good and it teared me up a little bit cause it really means a lot."

Kostelac added that he still has "juice" left, but for now, is focusing on win No. 801 next week.

PIAA 6A BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

Garnet Valley - 46

Cumberland Valley - 45

The Eagles Nest has been a busy place over the past 24 hours. Cumberland Valley's miniTHON raised $320,146.23 in an effort to help put an end to pediatric cancer.

Just hours later, the Eagles boys' basketball team tipped off against Garnet Valley. Cumberland Valley has not made it to the second round of the PIAA playoffs since 1995.

It was a tough start for the home team as multiple first-quarter shots either rimmed out or bounced off the back iron.

Garnet Valley would start on a 13-0 run, before the Eagles were able to splash a three-point with under a minute left in the first.

Cumberland Valley clawed its way back and ultimately erased that early deficit.

The Eagles held a one-point lead with 2.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but Garnet Valley was able to beat the buzzer and stun Cumberland Valley, 46-45, ending Cumberland Valley's stellar season.

PIAA 4A GIRLS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

MaST Charter - 27

Delone Catholic - 57

It was a double dose of black and gold basketball in McSherrystown, Adams County. Delone Catholic hosted a doubleheader starting with the boys followed by the girls.

The Squirettes take to the court against MaST Charter. Delone scored the first seven points of the game, starting with Brielle Baughman as she looked for the triple. She hit the rim as Kaitlin Schwarz got the rebound and gets the first basket of the game. Megan Jacoby steps up and adds a triple to her stats.

The Squirettes can count on Schwarz in the paint as they count her in for two more. But most importantly, count Delone in the sweet sixteen. They move on 57-27.

PIAA 3A BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

North Penn-Mansfield - 68

Delone Catholic - 65

The Squires trailed North Penn-Mansfield by two at the half but they started the second half strong. Gage Zimmerman worked his way in for two as Delone led by five. Zimmerman couldn't make anything happen. He sees Camdyn Keller waiting in the paint and he’s good for two.

Delone was able to get their own rebound and it worked in their favor. Brady Dettinburn nailed one from the top of the key.

The Tigers and Squires go back and forth with the lead. Aiden Wittmer knocked down a three. But in the final seconds, Delone was down by three. Keller’s shot missed at the buzzer as North Penn-Mansfield wins, 68-65.

PIAA 5A GIRLS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

Mars - 49

York Suburban - 40

What a historic season York Suburban is having. The Trojans are hosting and playing in their very first state playoff game against Mars.

Down by thirteen early, Amaya Miller lofted one up for the Trojans' first score. On the next possession, from way beyond the arc, Miller is good for the triple.

They dug themselves a little hole and have a lot of work to do after halftime.

York Suburban was giving everything they have. Janay Rissmiller goes down as Anna Ekstrom was there for the clean up and the three.

Rissmiller attacked the paint again, this time she was good for two and the and one.

The Trojans fought hard and come back to within eight at the closest. Mars moves on, 49-40.

PIAA BOYS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

St. John Neumann - 61

Lancaster Mennonite - 62

Central York - 46

Spring-Ford - 56

Lampeter-Strasburg - 64

Central Mountain - 56

Emmaus - 59

Hempfield - 62

Chambersburg - 68

Plymouth Whitemarsh - 56

Downingtown West - 64

Waynesboro - 60

Littlestown - 64

Lewisburg - 23

West Catholic - 79

Columbia - 43

Linville Hill Christian - 74

North Penn-Liberty - 39

Mount Calvary Christian - 76

Notre Dame ES - 73

PIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL FIRST ROUND

Susquehannock - 34

West Chester Rustin - 62

Columbia - 55

Loyalsock - 33

Northern York - 40

McKeesport - 54

Manheim Central - 59

Oakland Catholic - 65

Eastern York - 46

Allentown Central Catholic - 55

Shade - 48

Mount Calvary Christian - 38

Lansdale Catholic - 64

Bishop McDevitt - 52

Woodland Hills - 44

Mechanicsburg - 47 (OT)

Lower Dauphin - 44

Hollidaysburg - 64

Penn Trafford - 40

Greencastle-Antrim - 39

Trinity - 46 (OT)

Central Columbia - 45

Christian School of York - 32

Jenkintown - 19

West York - 33

South Fayette - 73

Harrisburg Christian - 33

Mountain View - 49