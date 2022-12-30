Trinity High School honors longtime basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr. with court engravement

The Shamrocks coach has led the varsity program for over four decades and racked up over 700 wins all time.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — It was a special night at Trinity High School.

The Shamrocks' legendary coach Larry Kostelac Jr. was honored with a court dedication. Kostelac has coached for over four decades and racked up more then 700 wins all time.

His name was etched in the history books in the corners of the court as family and friends supported his impressive resume.

"It's is quite an honor; it's a legacy that is passed down from his father to him," said Kostelac's wife Lori. "The Trinity family is so important to him and his entire family; it's just a wonderful night for us all."

The Kostelac family is well known among the Trinity faithful. Athletic Director Eric Kindler said the time was now to honor Coach Kostelac.