Transfer Portal Madness, One former Local Standout speaks about his experience | Spotlight

YORK, Pa. — Whether it was on the high school front, or the college hardwood Northeastern grad Antonio Rizzuto has given fans plenty of reasons to cheer.



“You don't plan for something like this and I definitely didn't see myself leaving Albany,” Rizzuto said. “So for me to leave them, it was really tough.”



After three seasons and a coaching change at Albany, Rizzuto added his name to the transfer portal.



“In high school you're getting two schools that reach out this day, two schools the next day, but when I put my name in the portal this time, it was all at once. So, it was very stressful.”



Towson was one of those teams that reached out, but because of COVID, coaches can't meet the players in person or show them around campus.



“I was only at Towson once before for a weekend camp five years ago.”



Luckily for him, another York county native and York Ballers product knows a thing or two about Towson's campus.



“I actually work out in Towson,” Four McGlynn told us. “ One of my very good friends runs the elite basketball academy down there and coach Skerry's son, ironically enough, works out there. So I walked into the gym and he was there and he mentioned they really liked Antonio.”



Rizzuto, Four, and Brandon McGlynn made the trek below the Mason-Dixon line for a self tour.