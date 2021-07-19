McSorley remains confident in Sean Clifford | Pride of the Lions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Trace McSorley won 31 games as the starting quarterback for Penn State and provided countless entertaining and thrilling moments for Nittany Lions fans. FOX43 caught up with Trace at a celebrity golf event hosted by Mid Penn Bank in the Harrisburg area this past week. He is definitely staying close to his former program.



"I keep in touch with Coach Franklin quite a bit," McSorley revealed. "I've been trying to get back to campus, just haven't been able to make the trip back, been busy with things going on. But I still keep in close contact with Coach Franklin, me and him have a great relationship. Still follow the program really well and actually have a great relationship with Cliff too."



McSorley has Clifford's attention and respect. As his heir apparent, Clifford shows flashes of greatness. He's also sporadic with his accuracy and turnover-prone at times. McSorley is confident he is still the guy to lead the Lions and offered some simple words of wisdom as he heads into his third season as the starter.



"It's the game that you've loved since you were a little kid. The field hasn't changed, nothing like that, not to put too much pressure on himself. He knows how to play, he knows how to lead, he's got the physical talents to be able to go out and do those things. As competitive as he is, I know he will be able to come out and lead and right the ship from what happened last year. I'm really looking forward to seeing what that team as a whole is able to come out and do."