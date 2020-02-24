Top pick Rutschman not awed in 1st Orioles' big league camp

The switch-hitting catcher has played just 37 minor league games, and general manager Mike Elias says he's not going to play in Baltimore in 2020.

Adley Rutschman was the top pick in last June's draft by the Baltimore Orioles, and he's not feeling overwhelmed in his first big league camp.

The switch-hitting catcher has played just 37 minor league games, and general manager Mike Elias says he's not going to play in Baltimore in 2020.

Rutschman has less professional experience than any other player in Orioles camp, but he's now awed by veterans.

He is deferring to veteran pitchers on pitch calling.