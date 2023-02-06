Top Jockeys flock to Penn National Race Course for the Penn Mile

Top ranked jockeys met in South Central Pennsylvania for the 9th annual running of the Penn Mile for the $400,000 purse before the Belmont Stakes.

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The growing horse racing scene in Pennsylvania continues to show as top jockeys from all over the country flocked to Penn National Race course for the Penn Mile.

With the $400,000 purse on the line, many came from near and far to be apart of this special night.

“Last year was my first year here, and it was a good experience," said Flavian Pratt. "A lot of breeders are doing a great job here in Pennsylvania, and it's great to see."

Not only did top jockeys make the trip, the voice of horse racing, Larry Collmus, was on the call. It was a star studded night for all of horse racing and the biggest name in the game calling the races.

"A lot of people look forward to when an Irad Ortiz Jr. or a Flavian Pra,t some of the biggest names in racing, come to a track that people don’t get to see," said Collmus. "Those jockeys often, I think, the fans get into it, and as a announcer, I get into it too."

It was an 11-card race on tap for the evening, including last year,s Penn Mile winner and Lancaster jockey Tyler Conner, who's excited about the grown thoroughbred racing in his home state.

"We don’t get the spotlight a whole lot around here, so it is huge to have this day and have Irad and Flavian and all those guys come in and ride," said Conner. "Hopefully, we all put on a good show and the racing is great for everybody."

The top jockeys Pratt and Ortiz Jr. came down to the wire in the Penn Mile.

In the end, Ortiz Jr. just nudged out Pratt to take home the $400,000 prize.