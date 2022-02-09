Top 5 Plays from Week 0 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 0 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The High School Football season is only a week old, but there was plenty of amazing action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 0.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 SWOPE AND SCORE!

East Penn visited York Suburban, and the Panthers were knocking on the door when the ball popped loose.

Breckin Swope had the awareness to swoop in, control the ball, and score!

#4 LIONS SCOOP AND SCORE!

Newport was looking to get something going against Camp Hill last week when Mike Shartle forced a fumble, and fellow Lion Alex Long took it for the scoop and score as Camp Hill cruised to a 1-0 start.

#3 SHIP TIP DRILL

After the pass bounced off the wide receiver's hands, Shippensburg's Trae Kater was able to tap the ball to himself, and return it for a score as a part of the Greyhounds' Week 0 win.

#2 STEEL-HIGH TIP DRILL PICK 6

It was another tipped pass off a receiver's hands, and Steel-High's Jakhai Noss was able to make the adjustment, maintain his balance, and was sprung for a score with a nice block from teammate Charles Brooks, as the Steamrollers found pay dirt.

#1 BLOCKED KICK AND RETURN PROVES TO BE THE DIFFERENCE

In a special team's showcase, York Catholic was looking to add three points right before the half, but Lancaster Catholic was able to come up with the block.

Kellan Murphy was able to scoop the ball, and with the assistance of blocks from a few of his Crusader teammates, rumble 89 yards into the end zone to end the first half.

That score and the following two-point conversion were the difference maker in the 22-14 victory for the Crusaders.