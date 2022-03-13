Tom Brady's 'final' touchdown ball sells for over $500K hours before he announces his return

The ball was used in the touchdown pass Brady threw to Mike Evans to close the Rams' lead to 27-20.

TAMPA, Fla — Tom Brady's last touchdown pass football just sold in an online auction for more than half a million dollars...just hours before the quarterback announced his comeback out of retirement.

The ball sold for $518,628 on Lelands, a sports memorabilia and card auction site. The buyer could be feeling a little deflated after Brady's announcement.

Brady's return for his 23rd season in the NFL means this "final" touchdown ball won't be his last.

The ball was thrown in the Jan. 23 playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams to close the Rams' gap to 27-20. Mike Evans caught the pass before chucking it into the stands of Raymond James Stadium.

The game ball is a Wilson Official NFL football featuring an NFL logo on the side panel with "435" printed on it.