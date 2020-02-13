Three pairs of local teammates selected to play in Big 33 Football Classic

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's the dream for every high school football player in Pennsylvania, earn a roster spot in the Big 33 Football Classic. The rosters for Team Pennsylvania were revealed on Wednesday. The local theme for this year is teammates. They are named to the squad in pairs. Two from Cocalico, Brock Gingrich and Noah Palm. Two from Central Dauphin, Nick Chimienti and Bryce Thoman and two from Harrisburg, Donte Kent and Kamere Day. Gingrich and Palm are the first Eagles ever to be selected to the Big 33 and it's a huge honor for all of the kids. Team Pennsylvania faces Team Maryland in the Big 33 Football Classic on Memorial Day, 2pm at Landis Field