Three former CD East Panthers to represent Ship at NCAAs

Bowman, Arp and Brown fill three of the four slots on the 4x400. Bowman and Arp set records in individual events ahead of Division II National Championship.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Last weekend, Shippensburg University men's track and field team won its 10th consecutive Indoor Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championship.

Three former Central Dauphin East Panthers, redshirt senior Charles Bowman, redshirt sophomore Aaron Arp, Jr. and freshman Stephon Brown, combined to score 57 points as the trio punches their ticket to the Division II National Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.

Training with each other and pull one another along to compete to the best of their ability.

“I’m training with one of the best,' said Arp. 'I get to see the right thing to do. How to do it. Especially, hurdling. It’s a lot of technique."

Arp and Bowman compete in three different events, together, the 60 meter hurdles, 400 meters and 4 by 400 meter relay. Bowman capitalized in the 60 hurdle prelims at the PSAC Championships. He broke the all-time record, that was set back in 2011, by two-hundredths of a second, running 7.88 seconds. That time seeds him third for NCAAs, but it also sets a new school, facility and meet record at the championships hosted by Edinboro University.

“We just have so much energy when we step out onto the track, it’s like a legacy,' said Bowman. 'We went from East and now we’re here and we’re still together. We’re a family,' Bowman continued to say. 'We support one another. We’re hard working. Everyday at practice we push each other to be the best we can.”

Arp is making his own history. He was named Outstanding Track Athlete at the conference, winning the 400 meters, breaking the school and PSAC record and finishing second to Bowman in the 60 hurdles. They will take to the track at nationals alongside each other, in hopes, of one them bringing home Ship its first national title in the hurdles.

“All the support we have, this team is just fun,' said Arp. 'Everybody’s energetic. Everybody is alive. When one person runs, everybody’s up everybody’s screaming. It’s just fun and it helps you get through your races. Helps you get through the season.”

Just a freshmen, Brown finished second to Arp in the 400 meters and third in the 200, with Bowman on his tale to finish fourth.

But, the trio isn't done, they also fill three of the four slots in the 4 by 400 meter relay. They relay is seeded ninth and is just two-hundreds of a second off from breaking another school record.