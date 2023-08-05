Former NFL lineman and Harrisburg native brings linemen camp back home

The camp for linemen brings a rare opportunity for the student-athletes that line up in the trenches.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — While lots of people broke out the sunblock with the return of nicer weather, there was a different kind of blocking going on at the return of the Big Man Classic.

"This is a little precursor of what you're going to get yourself into. So yeah, you definitely have to sunscreen up, being out here for a couple of hours. It would definitely do it, but it's a great opportunity to learn and compete," said former NFL lineman and Harrisburg native Jaimie Thomas.

His annual camp for linemen gives those in the trenches a rare chance where the focus is solely on them.

"7-on-7 you have teams and nationals and all of that going on," said Cumberland Valley freshman Tyler Merill. "For big guys, there's really not a lot we can do."

Thomas' message has spread across the region, as this year's classic has brought campers from six different states.

"There's competition from Maryland and Virginia and there's a bunch of new faces, so it's good to see and gauge where you're at," said Merrill.

"Now, I bring in guys from the region and you get to see what the competition is like and see competition work," added Thomas.

The former University of Maryland standout and Colts draft pick knows that technique can only get you so far and hopes these young linemen also take away some lessons that can help on and off the gridiron.

Former @TerpsFootball standout and @Colts lineman @CoachJaimieT was back hosting the Big Man Classic. The @McD_athletics grad's playing days are behind him, but he's still having fun on the gridiron. More tonight on @fox43 at 5PM. @McD_Football_ pic.twitter.com/m1jyWlDOYM — Alex Cawley (@Cawley_TV) May 8, 2023

"I played with Peyton Manning, a guy that could've had the biggest ego in the room because he had the name and the success that he did, but he was one of the most humble guys in the building," recalled Thomas. "So if a guy like that can be humble, why should we be any different?"

For student-athletes like Merrill, the Big Man Classic is part of building his confidence which led to him receiving seven Division I scholarships in his freshman year.

"I'm getting to that point where I'm becoming more confident in what I'm doing, but it also comes with time. Once you mature in football, that confidence and all that technical stuff come along with it," said Merrill.

In the future, Thomas hopes to bring college coaches to the camp to get a look at the talent from the region, and maybe open some doors for these linemen. But, no matter how it evolves, it's always going to be fun.