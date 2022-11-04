The 'Wright' man for the job in Jacksonville | Sunday Sitdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since graduating from Central Florida, Lancaster native Matthew Wright did not need a day job during the off-season.
The former Lampeter-Strasburg standout is preparing for his second season as the kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Wright converted on 21 of 24 field-goal attempts for the Jags in 2021, after joining the team four games into the season.
He became a household name to fans in Duval County after he kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired against the Dolphins in London, securing the 23-20 Jacksonville victory.
Wright joined the Sunday Sports Frenzy as the main guest for the Sunday Sitdown.
In the video above you can hear Wright talk about his time as a Pioneer, his first season with the Jaguars, getting ready to play for Coach Doug Pederson, and much more.