The 'Wright' man for the job in Jacksonville | Sunday Sitdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the first time since graduating from Central Florida, Lancaster native Matthew Wright did not need a day job during the off-season.

The former Lampeter-Strasburg standout is preparing for his second season as the kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wright converted on 21 of 24 field-goal attempts for the Jags in 2021, after joining the team four games into the season.

He became a household name to fans in Duval County after he kicked a game-winning 53-yard field goal as time expired against the Dolphins in London, securing the 23-20 Jacksonville victory.

Wright joined the Sunday Sports Frenzy as the main guest for the Sunday Sitdown.