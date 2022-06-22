The word "THE" has officially been trademarked... by Ohio State University

The university can now officially license "THE" in their name and branding

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — Editors note: The above video is a Locked On episode from earlier Wednesday

Ohio State University has officially received a trademark for the word "THE."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved Ohio State's application Tuesday via a registered certificate.

The college now controls the use of "THE" on clothing, specifically t-shirts, baseball caps and hats. The clothing must be "promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics," according to the issued certificate.

In simpler terms, Ohio State apparel may display just the word "THE."

Ohio State filed to trademark the word as early as 2019. At the time, they released a statement to those questioning their intentions with the word.

"Like other institutions," the statement reads, "Ohio State works to vigorously protect the university's brand and trademark because these assets hold significant value."

The long road to approval stemmed from a settlement that needed to be reached. The popular clothing brand, Marc Jacobs, also filed to trademark "THE" around the same time.