"The Speed Palace" makes big changes during off-season

Port Royal Speedway takes advantage of the the mild winter to complete big projects that could have pushed back the start of the season.

PORT ROYAL, Pa. — Local dirt tracks have a very small window to make any kind of changes during the off-season. When Port Royal's season concluded in mid-November, crews got right to work, the next day, on the track.

“The guys, here, at the speedway, are incredible,' said Phil Walter, Port Royal Speedway public relations and marketing. 'Every guy that puts their blood sweat and tears into this place is top notch. Some of the best in the country."

The biggest project of many, replacing the underground tunnel in turn one. That tunnel had been there since 1965 and was in need of a major upgrade.

“It was probably the most oldest and needed improvement needed to be done at the speed way', said Walter. 'People were having to duck, it was starting to slowly close in and it was in really rough shape.”