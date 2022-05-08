The Lancaster-Lebanon league hosts high school football media day

The LL adds 13 new schools to the fold this season to create a 37 team super league

LANCASTER, Pa. — The final of day of District III football media days saw the Lanc-Leb take center stage. It's a different look this year with the addition of some Berks county schools. The 13 new arrivals take the total league up to 37, and it adds more competition to the fold this season.

'Section 2 is loaded section 4 is loaded it's going to be tough,' said Wilson head coach Doug Dahms 'Get ready for the long grind the undefeated seasons are going to be fewer and far between because of the caliber of play it's just different."

Schools such as Governor Mifflin and Exeter Township enter the fold just to name a few. Each section getting a little extra bump in competition.

'The evolution of berks coming into LL league will make things different,' said Warwick head coach Bob Locker "So i'll be interested to see how that certainly changes who you play and certainly changes the strength of section 2 that's for sure so those are all intriguing things so we are looking forward to that stuff.'