Telvin Nash, Revs franchise leader in home runs, back with club

Comfort, respect and familiarity brings slugger back to York.

YORK, Pa. — Telvin Nash likes to smash home runs, and now he makes his return to the White Rose City.

"This is like home to me. I love it here. The fans are very embracive. Manager Mason always had my back, so it just feels like its home," said Nash.

It’s been three years since Nash was last in a York Revs jersey after taking some time to play ball overseas in Taiwan. This time though, he brings a new perspective, more experience and a veteran’s mindset.

"Now I’m an older guy, I’m a veteran as you would say. It’s going to take a leader to really round up the troops together," said Nash. "We have a phenomenal club. It’s just a matter time that we click. We still have a ways to go. I am definitely thinking though we can pull this off."

Even though it is his second go around with the Revs, Nash’s name is already a familiar one in the club’s record books. He is the franchise's leader in home runs, third all-time in RBIs and has played the fourth most games for the club. However, for as much as he’s given to the Revs organization, he says York has given a lot to him right back.

“Coming to York actually kind of helped me, find myself and find out who I am. The man I am today is because I was able to come here in 2015," said Nash.

Now the mindset for both Nash and the Revolution is to repeat what they were able to do back in 2017. Bring home an Atlantic League championship.

“He’s been there done that. So, the experience is a big part of it. He wants to win. He’s a cheerleader when he’s on the batter box or on the field. And the players in our clubhouse, ever since I’ve been here, they feed off each other," said Revolution Manager Mark Mason.