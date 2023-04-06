Team Maryland continues to build on growing history

The Maryland squad is adding the best of the best to continue the great history of the team going forward in the Big 33.

MARYLAND, USA — Since 2013, Maryland has established itself as the primary opponent to Pennsylvania in the Big 33 football game.

Many have come through the program as the state continues to seek out the best talent. In what is known as the "Super Bowl of high school football All-Star games", Maryland has consistently been building its program.

“The kids who have decided not to play in the game are all watching this on Twitter, and want to represent team Maryland," said director Scott Ripley. "Pennsylvania has a long tradition where every kid wants to play in this game, and it’s starting to show up in Maryland."

This year's head coach was Dameon Powell out of Charles Herbert Flowers High School.

Team Maryland has multiple alum that are starring in the college ranks, and many in the NFL as well.

For the players, it's an honor to add to the legacy.