Swimmers claim District III 2A championships, turn attention to states

The Bishop McDevitt boys and Schuylkill Valley girls brought home the district team championships.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — With the swimming and diving state championships right around the corner, some District III 2A teams and swimmers looked to lock up a spot in the next round.

In the girls 100 backstroke, Katie Buehler of Boiling Springs took home the gold, as the Bubbler posted a time for :57.66.

"For the past two weeks I've been thinking about my 100 backstroke and planning out how it's going to go. Overall, it was an amazing race and I'm so happy that I came in first," said Buehler.

In the third heat of the girls 100 breaststroke, Trinity's Kari Powell made waves with the top time of 1:04.08.

"I'm really excited," Powell said with a smile. "I've just got to get ready for the next two weeks, train hard, and get ready for states."

On the relay front, the 400 freestyle was close most of the way between East Pennsboro and Schuylkill Valley, but in the final 25 meters, the Panthers kicked it into another gear to bring home district gold. For relay member Isabella Kil, the win was one of three gold medals on the day, as she also won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.

"It was pretty intense. There's a lot of good swimmers in my heat and we were all neck and neck and some how I was able to pull the gold," added Kil.

Schuylkill Valley went on to win the girls team title.

The boys portion of the championships hit the pool at 3:30PM.

In the 200 individual medley, it was Middletown's Gavin Guckavan setting the pace at 1:54.87 for first. place

When it came to the relays, it was Bishop McDevitt's time to shine. The defending boys team champs started off the afternoon by earning the district title in the boys 200 medley relay.

Just a few minutes later they were back on top, this time in the 200 free relay, as the Crusaders earned their fourth straight team district championship.

"It gives us a confidence boost, but at the end of the day, just us being able to swim this season is great. We'll take the win, but just getting in the pool is awesome," said Bishop McDevitt 200 medley relay member Will Brobson.

Complete District III boys swimming results can be found here.