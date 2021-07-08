Susquehanna Smash returns with largest tourney yet

One thousand teams are competing on 118 courts during the three-day event.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — There are 118 courts and more than 1,000 teams, so it must be time for the 13th annual Susquehanna Smash.

"It's a gigantic turnout. It's really the place to be," said 21 year Beach Volleyball Pro Ed Ratledge. "Anyone in central Pennsylvania should really come check this place out because it's happening."

Anyone who has seen how dominant District Three can be on the high school court knows the competition is tough in this region and the rest of the country has arrived to put them to the test.

"I mean we have some really high-level players, said Susquehanna Smash co-founder Brad Glouner. "Some from Flordia, some AVP level beach players that have come all the way up, so we're pretty excited."

This year, the Association of Volleyball Professionals, or AVP, gets in on the action.

"We are part of the AVP Pro Grass Tour and the AVP is the pro beach tour that you see the Olympians in the Olympics, they are part of the AVP Tour," said Glouner.

"It's really great to have everything under the AVP umbrella that way," added Ratledge. "What the AVP really allows us to do is have a seeding system so that teams play a nice and fair tournament where they're playing the best teams at the end."

While winning drives any competitor, the prize also provides plenty of motivation.

"The AVP is paying $25,000 out in cash for the mens and womens pros. $4,000 for first for each division. Not too bad for a few days of volleyball out here in Central PA," said Glouner with a smile.

The Smash isn't only focused on prize money, but also raising money for a good cause.

"We do a serving contest Saturday and Sunday, each day, and raise money for mental health awareness," added Glouner.