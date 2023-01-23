Survey: Nearly 20% of fans would ditch their wedding day for an Eagles' Super Bowl ring

When it comes to commitment, Eagles fans would get a gold star. However, this star likely wouldn't come from their partners...

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — When it comes to commitment, Eagles fans would get a gold star. However, this star likely wouldn't come from the partners of Eagle's fans.

In a new survey, 18.3% of Eagles fans said they would miss their own wedding if it meant their team went to the Super Bowl this year.

For context, that's one in five Birds fans saying they'd trade in a wedding ring for a Super Bowl ring... it's harder to show stronger dedication to a team!

The study, conducted by Bonus Finder, surveyed over 1,000 fans across the U.S. to uncover what fans would choose when it comes to their favorite team.

"The love for your favorite team can run deep, but Eagles fans have taken their passion to the next level," said Fintan Costello, a managing director at Bonus Finder.

Only Minnesota Vikings fans ranked higher than Eagles fans, with 18.5% of their fanbase committing to a Super Bowl ring over their wedding.

Bucs, Bills, and Panthers fans also ranked high, taking spots three through five.

However, following the Eagle's latest win over the Giants, punching their ticket to the NFC Championship game, it's hard to not join the Birds' hype train.

Approximately 26.7% of Eagles fans admitted that they'd rather spend their Valentine's Day watching their team than having a romantic evening with their partner.

Out of all 32 teams, Eagles fans ranked highest in this category.

Seattle Seahawks fans ranked second, with 24.5% choosing their team over their loved one. Browns, Titans, and Bills fans took spots three through five.