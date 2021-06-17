First year celebrity golf event attracts former Super Bowl winners

Jordan Hill, Glenn Ressler, Ralph Baker and Pat Flaherty attend Swing for Shriners at Hanover Country Club

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — When the proceeds of an event are donated to the Shriners Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, it's a lot easier to attract celebrities. The Swing for Shriners at Hanover Country Club on Monday paired a local sports celebrity with four golfers to play a round on the course.

The event attracted four people who have been part of the Super Bowl. Jordan Hill won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He played at both Steel-High and Penn State and said it wasn't a difficult decision when he was asked to support the event.

"When you hear the conviction and passion with which they talk about, it's hard to say no," admitted Hill. "It's a first year event and with the group of guys that we have here, why not."

Pat Flaherty is currently an assistant with the New York Giants. He was a coach on staff with the Giants championship teams in 2007 and 2011. Former Penn State and Baltimore Colts player Glenn Ressler and former Penn State and New York Jets champ Ralph Baker also accepted invites to participate.