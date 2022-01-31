Rams safety Nick Scott, Bengals DE Noah Spence will represent Central Pa. in the Super Bowl

Scott is a Lancaster native who lived in Pennsylvania until he was 11. He'll join former Bishop McDevitt star and Bengals player Noah Spence at the big game.

Central Pennsylvania will have two representatives when the Los Angeles Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Rams safety Nick Scott, a Penn State grad, is a Lancaster native who lived in Central Pa. until he was 11. His family moved to Massachusetts and, eventually, to Fairfax, Virginia, where he graduated in 2013.

He'll join former Bishop McDevitt star and Ohio State standout Noah Spence, who is on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad as a defensive end, at the Super Bowl in Los Angeles on Feb. 13.

After sitting out the 2014 season as a redshirt, Scott spent his first three years as a often-used reserve for the Nittany Lions before taking over as a full-time starter in the secondary for his senior year, when he was elected a team captain by his teammates.

Scott was an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten player in his final season at Penn State, collecting three interceptions, 65 tackles, and a sack.

The Rams selected Scott in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's appeared in 48 career games for Los Angeles and has seen his most action this year. Scott has 45 tackles and two interceptions this season.

In the Rams' 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, Scott provided one of the highlights with a crushing -- but clean -- hit on Deebo Samuel.

Spence, 28, joined the NFL as a second-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 after a stellar career with the Buckeyes.

He spent two seasons in Tampa before moving on to stints with Washington (2019) and New Orleans (2020).

Spence's pro career has been marred by injuries; he reportedly dealt with shoulder issues with the Bucs and missed the 2020 season with a torn ACL.