Former Nittany Lion stars return to the area to great fans

Former Lions star QB Trace McSorley in Ephrata at 42nd Annual Ephrata Lions Club Card Show

YORK, Pa. — The formula is simple when it comes to sports and being remembered. If you win games you get remembered.

Penn State football won a lot of games from 2016-2018. In fact they won 31 games, which included a Big Ten Title, a Rose Bowl appearance and a Fiesta Bowl victory.

That type of record earns you praise, memories and also spots in the record books.

All of that is true and it was on full display Saturday as four former Nittany Lions passed through the area to meet fans at autograph signings that took place in Ephrata at the Lions Club Card Show and Bleacher Bums at the Capital City Mall.

Former quarterback Trace McSorley greeted fans at the Ephrata event and was all smiles answering questions from the Penn State faithful.

While over at the Cumberland county event Lancaster native and Super Bowl Champ Nick Scott was in the house. The Super Bowl champ was pumped to see the blue and white fans filter by. Also signing and meeting fans with smiles were Steelers Safety and former hard hitting Lion Marcus Allen.

Penn State all-time great sure handed receiver DeaSean Hamilton was also with Scott and Allen at Bleacher Bums.