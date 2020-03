From his first round win to what schools can go deep in the playoffs Coach Martin gives his thoughts on the PIAA post season

YORK, Pa. — It is time to talk PIAA State basketball playoffs with Susquehanna Township Head Coach Mary Martin. Coach "G" breaks down his own team's victory on Friday night over Scranton Prep in the opening round and discusses the challenges that teams face in the tournament.

Who does coach see making a possible deep run in the tournament and what area player jumps out at him on the court? His answer may surprise you.