Frenzy: Sunday Sitdown with Harrisburg Coach Calvin Everett

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week on the Sunday Sports Frenzy we sitdown with Calvin Everett. The Harrisburg Cougar head football coach has a tough task of finding opponents for his team after the school made decision to participate in the PIAA football season. The deadline to qualify for the District III playoffs is Monday, October 26th. Harrisburg needs four games by then. Currently they sit at 2-0 and have a game scheduled Tuesday.



