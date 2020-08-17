Sunday Sitdown: With a decision looming, PIAA talks fall high school sports

It appears high school sports in Pennsylvania will get the green light. Governor Wolf and his staff made his position clear and his recommendation to cancel sports until January 1st is unchanged. At a press conference on Thursday, he said once again the decision to move forward is not his but rather it’s up to the PIAA and individual school districts if they want to play high school sports.
Moments after their phone meeting with two members of the Governor's staff on Friday afternoon, the PIAA's Executive Director Dr. Bob Lombardi and Associate Executive Director Melissa Mertz were on a zoom call with FOX43's Todd Sadowski and Andrew Kalista.
In the video link above Dr. Lombardi and Melissa Mertz answer a wide variety of questions surrounding the debate around fall high school athletics.
