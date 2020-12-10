Sunday Sitdown: Where did it go wrong for the Phillies?

Questions surround a club at a crossroads

PHILADELPHIA — This week on the Frenzy we are talking baseball. As the MLB playoffs roll on, once again Philadelphia Phillies fans have no team to cheer for. Again a spring that started with hope and high expectations came crashing down in a last season collapse.

Pinpointing the main cause may seem easy as the bullpen under performed the entire season. But this organization has deeper issues than their top heavy roster.

In this weeks Sunday Sitdown we talk to Matt Gelb, Phillies beat writer for The Athletic to take a deeper look at the dissapointment on Broad Street.

Currently the Phillies are with no general manager, and big time questions up the middle starting with free agent to be catcher J.T. Realmuto. This is a club that is at a crossroads and right now it could go either direction.