LORETTO, Pa. — When it comes to finding next level talent for men's college volleyball, District III is seen as a must-recruit area in Pennsylvania.

Saint Francis University Head Coach Mike Rumbaugh knows that all too well. The Red Flash had six players from our region on their 2020 roster.



Coach Rumbaugh stops by the Sunday Sitdown to talk about what makes the central Pennsylvania student athletes so special and gives an update on how the locals are doing in Loretto.