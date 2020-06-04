Sunday Sitdown: PLEDGE IT CEO Scott Shirley

YORK, Pa. — Pledge It is the world’s leading performance fundraising platform and it is based in Harrisburg. This week’s Sunday Sitdown is with the Founder & CEO Scott Shirley. He’s a former Penn State football and baseball player that started Pledge It in 2014. For this week’s interview, Scott describes how Pledge It got started and how they have grown to help athletes and teams all over the world raise tens of millions of dollars for charitable causes.