Sunday Sitdown: PLEDGE IT CEO Scott Shirley

YORK, Pa. — Pledge It is the world’s leading performance fundraising platform and it is based in Harrisburg. This week’s Sunday Sitdown is with the Founder & CEO Scott Shirley. He’s a former Penn State football and baseball player that started Pledge It in 2014. For this week’s interview, Scott describes how Pledge It got started and how they have grown to help athletes and teams all over the world raise tens of millions of dollars for charitable causes.
Their latest venture is a collaboration of some of the biggest names in Sports. Pledge It has set up a website www.athletesrelief.org to help athletes connect with their fans as they combine to help with Covid-19 relief efforts.
You can see the entire interview with Scott Shirley and find our more about Athletes for Covid-19 Relief here in our Sitdown segment.