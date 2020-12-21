Sunday Sitdown: Peyton Walker Foundation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In July, Pennsylvania became the second state to pass legislation to inform parents about Sudden Cardic Arrest, information about heart tests and the option to request an Electrocardiogram (EKG). Sudden Cardic Arrest (SCA) is the No. 1 killer in student-athletes and also the leading cause of death around school campus. The Peyton Walker Foundation was established after Peyton Walker lost her life to SCA in 2013. She was just 19-years-old.