Sunday Sitdown: Local Harlem Globetrotter Chris "Handles" Franklin

He's living his boyhood dream performing and playing for the Harlem Globetrotters. Susquehanna Township grad Chris "Handles" Franklin said he saw the Globetrotters cartoon on Scooby Doo as a six-year old and told himself he would either solve mysteries or play for the Globetrotters. He says he picked up a basketball and never put it down until he was good enough to be part of the world-famous organization.
Franklin is home in Harrisburg during the pandemic and recently donated 200 meals to essential workers at a Camp Hill nursing home through his Handles Foundation. He talked with me for our Sunday Sitdown segment on the Sunday Sports Frenzy and told stories about spreading goodwill all over the world with the Globetrotters, playing at the White House with then President Barack Obama, and his special relationship with Globetrotters legend Curly Neal who recently passed away in March.