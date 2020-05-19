Sunday Sitdown: Local Harlem Globetrotter Chris "Handles" Franklin

He's living his boyhood dream performing and playing for the Harlem Globetrotters. Susquehanna Township grad Chris "Handles" Franklin said he saw the Globetrotters cartoon on Scooby Doo as a six-year old and told himself he would either solve mysteries or play for the Globetrotters. He says he picked up a basketball and never put it down until he was good enough to be part of the world-famous organization.