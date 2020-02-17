Sunday Sitdown: Kyle Reinhardt

A crash at Lincoln Speedway ended Reinhardt's 2019 early after suffering two fractured vertebrates but he expects to be back racing in March.

ABBOTTSTOWN, Adams County -- The 2019 season was heading in the right direction for 410 Sprint Car driver, Kyle Reinhardt. He won the 360 Sprint Car Track Championship at Sellinsgrove Speedway then achieved his first 410 win at the "Speed Palace," Port Royal Speedway.

But, even though the 2020 season kicks off next weekend at the "Fabulous Lincoln Speedway," weather permitting, Reinhardt will be on the sidelines for a few more weeks.

A crash during the Dirt Classic at Lincoln in September sent him the the hospital. After staying over night, an M.R.I. showed Reinhardt had fractured two vertebrates.