Sunday Sitdown: Kelly Jekot talks Lady Lions

Former Cumberland Valley standout ready to be back on the court after knee injury

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The Penn State Lady Lions hosted their annual media day as we move closer to the anticipated 2020-21 season. This is a big year for former Cumberland Valley standout Kelly Jekot. After transferring from Villanova and rehabbing from her knee injury, Jekot is anxious to return to the court after watching the Lady Lions from the bench last season.

The former Pennsylvania Player of the Year hopes her experience can help the Lady Lions on the court.



"(Villanova) My team, we actually went to the NCAA tournament one year so I have that experience. I'm a senior, I'm naturally a leader and one of the biggest reasons why I chose to come to Penn State was because of coach Kieger."

If fact Jekot was drawn to Kieger when they faced off while the coach was at Marquette.

"So the past three years I was matched up against her and Marquette and I knew I wanted to be a part of that championship culture so I went in the transfer portal was actually hoping she would call."

Kelly told us that while she was growing up she always had a love for Penn State.

"For sure, like you said, when I was in high school I had aspirations to come here I really loved the school. It was one of my final two schools and at the time I just thought Villanova was a better fit but like you said I'm really excited about being here it's been awesome to just be a student here."