Sunday Sitdown: Jay Paterno talks Big Ten decision and new college football book

Paterno's second book is a fictional novel about pressures of the college football world

This week’s interview guest in our Sunday Sitdown for the Sunday Sports Frenzy is a former college football player, former coach and a current member of Penn State’s Board of Trustees, Jay Paterno. In addition to those titles, he is now once again showing his skills as an author.

Jay Paterno’s first book was about his Dad. Published in 2014, “Paterno Legacy: Enduring Lessons from the Life and Death of My Father" is a memorial to one of the greatest coaches in college football history, Joe Paterno.

For his second book, he dives into the world of fiction with the release of "Hot Seat: A Year Inside College Football’s Pressure Cooker."

The following is the transcript for our Sunday Sitdown with Jay about the recent decision by the Big Ten to cancel sports in the Fall and the motivation behind his new book.

The book can be purchased at either Amazon or on his website jayvpaterno.com

“WELL THANKS FOR JOINING US FOR THE SUNDAY SITDOWN, REALLY APPRECIATE IT. LET’S GET RIGHT INTO THE BIG TEN’S DECISION .. FORMER PLAYER, FORMER COACH, A LOT OF DIFFERENT HATS WHEN IT COMES TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL JAY, YOUR THOUGHTS WHEN IT COMES TO THE BIG TEN AND PAC 12’S DECISION AND FOR THAT MATTER, THE OTHER CONFERENCES THAT ARE STILL GOING .. ALL THE DECISIONS THAT ARE OUT THERE FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL”

(JAY PATERNO)

“WELL AS A PLAYER AND COACH, YOU CERTAINLY WANT TO COMPETE, THERE’S NO QUESTION ABOUT IT. IT’S FRUSTRATING AND I UNDERSTAND THEIR FRUSTRATION. DO YOU PLAY IN THE SPRING, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT, THAT’S ALL UP IN THE AIR, THE INDECISION RIGHT NOW IS VERY DIFFICULT. AS A TRUSTEE, IT IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT WORLD. I DON’T ENVY THE PRESIDENTS OF THESE UNIVERSITIES THAT MAKE THESE DECISIONS. BUT ONE OF THE THINGS THAT PEOPLE HAVE TO REMEMBER IS THAT THESE DECISIONS DON’T JUST IMPACT 100 FOOTBALL PLAYERS. IF THEY LET PLAY, PARENTS SAY WE KNOW THE RISKS AND PLAYERS SAY WE KNOW THE RISKS BUT THE RISK UNLIKE A KNEE INJURY OR A CONCUSSION, THE RISK DOESN’T JUST STOP WITH YOU. IF YOU PICK UP COVID-19 BECAUSE YOU WENT TO PLAY AGAINST A KID FROM OHIO STATE WHO HAS IT, THEN YOU GO TO CLASS ON MONDAY AND YOU DON’T KNOW YOU HAVE IT, NOW YOU CAN GIVE IT TO PEOPLE IN THE CLASSROOM OR OTHER STUDENTS SO THE PRESIDENT HAS TO PROTECT THOSE PEOPLE. HE HAS TO PROTECT PROFESSORS, AND THEN YOU HAVE PEOPLE THAT WORK IN THE DINING HALL THAT MIGHT BE PART-TIME EMPLOYEES THAT DON’T HAVE HEALTH BENEFITS AND NOW ALL OF A SUDDEN THEY GET IT AND THEY MIGHT HAVE 60 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN BILLS, SO IT’S A HUGE, HUGE ISSUE. BUT I UNDERSTAND THE PLAYERS AND THE PARENTS AND THE COACHES WANT TO PLAY, THERE’S NO QUESTION, IT’S FRUSTRATING, NO DOUBT ABOUT IT.”

(TODD QUESTION)

“IF THERE TALKING ABOUT MOVING IT TO A WINTER OR MAYBE EVEN A SPRING SEASON, WHAT HAS TO CHANGE FOR THE BIG TEN, PAC 12, REALLY A LOT OF PEOPLE TO FEEL COMFORTABLE MOVING FORWARD WITH FOOTBALL AND ALL SPORTS IN GENERAL FOR THAT TO HAPPEN BECAUSE A LOT OF THOSE RISKS AREN’T GOING TO GO AWAY IN JUST A COUPLE OF MONTHS TIME.”

(JAY PATERNO)

“WE HOPE THEY DO OBVIOUSLY, BUT YOU’RE EXACTLY RIGHT. AGAIN, THIS IS ONE OF THOSE THINGS THAT KEEPS PRESIDENTS UP AT NIGHT, COACHES UP AT NIGHT, THE QUESTION IS CAN THEY FIND A VACCINE THAT WE HAVE FAITH IN, HOW DO STUDENTS HANDLE COMING BACK TO CAMPUS THIS FALL. IF YOU LOOK AROUND THE COUNTRY, THAT DOESN’T GIVE YOU A LOT OF ROOM FOR HOPE THERE, BECAUSE AT UNC, YOU LOOK AT NOTRE DAME SOME OF THE OTHER SCHOOLS THAT HAVE HAD SOME ISSUES. YOU HOPE THAT WE CERTAINLY WE CAN DO SOME OF THOSE THINGS AND YES IT’S CONTAINED BUT REMEMBER THEY’VE BEEN ON CAMPUS WITHOUT ANY OTHER STUDENTS AROUND AND THEY HAVEN’T BEEN GOING TO CLASSES SO WE’LL SEE HOW IT GOES ..

(TODD QUESTION)

“YOU’VE SPENT A LOT OF YOUR LAUGH AROUND PEOPLE THAT WERE PRO OR HAD THE TALENT TO GET THERE BUT YOU HAVE A KNACK FOR THE OTHER KIND OF PROSE. YOU LOVE THE BOOKS, YOU LIKE THE WRITING, ALL THAT KIND OF STUFF. YOU’VE VENTURED INTO THAT WORLD ONCE AGAIN WITH BOOK NUMBER TWO, THIS ONE IS A FICTION AND I HAVE TO SAY THE BEST PART ABOUT IT IS THAT OHIO STATE LOSES IN THIS BOOK SO FOR PENN STATE PEOPLE, THAT’S THE BEST PART IS THAT YOU HAVE OHIO STATE LOSING A GAME. SO TELL US ABOUT IT, WHAT’S DIFFERENT ABOUT THIS PROJECT, WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO TACKLE ANOTHER BOOK?

(JAY PATERNO)

“OVER THE YEAR, I’VE HAD A LOT OF PEOPLE SAY TO ME YOU SHOULD REALLY WRITE A BOOK ABOUT WHAT IT’S LIKE TO COACH COLLEGE FOOTBALL. FAMILY MEMBERS, FRIENDS, I WOULD TELL THEM RECRUITING STORIES, I WOULDN’T TELL THEM NAMES, BUT I WOULD TELL THEM THIS HAPPENED OR THAT HAPPENED AND THEY WOULD SAY BOY, THIS WOULD MAKE A GREAT BOOK AND I USED TO THINK ABOUT THAT AND I’D SAY WELL I CAN’T PUT PEOPLE’S NAMES IN THERE (LAUGHS) AND SO I SAID LET’S MAKE THIS A NOVEL AND LET’S MAKE IT FICTIONAL AND THE BOOK IS REAL. THE STORIES IN HERE ARE VERY, VERY REAL BUT WE’VE ESSENTIALLY CHANGED NAMES TO PROTECT THE INNOCENT AND THE NOT SO INNOCENT. MYSELF INCLUDED IN SOME OF THESE, NOT THAT I BROKE NCAA RULES OR ANYTHING, YOU KNOW, BUT IT TAKES YOU THRU RECRUITING, IT TAKES YOU INTO A MEETING ROOM WHEN A PLAYER IS ACCUSED OF A CRIME OR CHARGED WITH A CRIME AND HOW DO THE COACHES TALK ABOUT THAT AND WHEN THERE’S OTHER CAMPUS CONFLICTS. A PLAYER WHO GETS A CONCUSSION AND HE’S A YEAR FROM BEING A PRO AND HE DOESN’T WANT TO TELL THE TEAM DOCTORS BECAUSE THAT MIGHT COST HIM A CHECK SO THERE’S ALL THESE THINGS THAT GO ON IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL THAT PEOPLE WOULD FIND FASCINATING,. I FELT LIKE THE NOVEL AND THE FICTION WAY WOULD BE THE WAY TO DO IT. I PICKED OHIO STATE BASICALLY BECAUSE IT’S A SCHOOL I AM FAMILIAR WITH, IT’S A STATE I RECRUITED IN FOR 17 YEARS AND I DIDN’T WANT THIS TO BE ANOTHER PENN STATE BOOK. I WANTED TO KIND OF BROADEN IN A LITTLE BIT SO BY PICKING OHIO STATE, IT MADE IT MORE OF AN EVERY SCHOOL KIND OF THING RATHER THAN PICKING PENN STATE AGAIN.”

(TODD QUESTION)

“WHO DID YOU GO TO THAT YOU WANTED TO BOUNCE IT OFF OF AFTER IT WAS DONE? I’VE SEEN SOME OF THE QUOTES AND THE REVIEWS, YOU’RE GETTING GREAT REVIEWS FROM IT, WHO DID YOU THINK OK I HAVE TO ASK THIS PERSON OR THAT PERSON, I REALLY WANT TO GET THEIR FEEDBACK ON IT WHETHER IT WAS BEFORE IT WAS DONE OR AFTER IT WAS DONE BEFORE YOU RELEASED IT?”

(JAY PATERNO)