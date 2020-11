YORK, Pa. — While Steel-High and Central York finished their seasons in state title games, they were hardly the only big headlines to come out of the 2020 high school football schedule.

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, FOX43's Todd Sadowski, Andrew Kalista, and Alex Cawley share some of their standout headlines and look ahead to what the winter sports season can take away from the successes and challenges of the fall sports.