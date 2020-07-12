High school sports in 2020. Just like anything else in this calendar year, it's been a unique challenge and a struggle to move forward. One of the more difficult jobs through it all belongs to high school athletic directors. A lot of people in local school districts are relying on the athletic director to navigate rough waters. In this week's Sunday Sitdown, ELCO Athletic Director Doug Bohannon donates some of his time to speak with us about a successful fall and the winter season ahead.



